Stephen Curry shares his thoughts on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s leadership

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently praised Steph Curry for being the leader who took the Golden State Warriors to the championship. The Warriors played against the odds throughout the season, as Curry helped his team realize their potential. However, it was now Steph's turn to return the favor.

Giannis as a leader

The Milwaukee Bucks franchise won its second championship under Giannis' reign in 2021. While Antetokounmpo played a big part on the floor, winning a title became possible only because the team came together. Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez – to name a few – were also big contributors to the team's success.

However, players like Giannis can inspire greatness – just by being themselves. Multiple NBA players have spoken about Giannis' desire for excellence, and Steph also acknowledged it, adding a bit about his leadership style.

"Just from a leadership perspective, you just try to make sure you keep the spotlight on all the right things throughout the year," Curry told SiriusXM NBA Radio. "There's so much conversation, distractions, you know, narratives that are kind of cast on you. Like all the different comparisons of who is the better player on the court - and all that type of stuff."

"But as a leader of your team - one is an acknowledgement of, you feel like you're a great player, you know, coming out and doing your thing. You should be in good position to win a lot of games and being championship contenders," Curry added. "But that doesn't happen without a great team behind you, and I think he [Giannis] acknowledges that."

The last man standing

Giannis' comments about Steph being the last man standing in the previous season seem to have resonated with the four-time champion. Having spent 13 seasons in the league, Curry understands that every player comes with a desire to win. So, it is always a competition where someone has to be knocked off their throne. And the longer you stay at the top, winning consistently, the more recognition and satisfaction you receive increases.

"There is always that mutual respect of the guys, who were like, last team standing, who was the last player that was holding that trophy - and knowing coming into this season, that's who we have to knock off," Curry said. "So, been in that position before and love it - and the fact that he [Giannis] acknowledges it shows that killer instinct, what's going to motivate him this year."

It will be interesting to see who will be the last man standing between these two stars in the upcoming season. A Finals match-up between them would add more flavor to the rivalry, given their mutual respect.