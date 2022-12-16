The 3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' blowout loss versus the Memphis Grizzlies

The matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies was anticipated as an attractive duel that could go down to the wire, but the game went a completely different route as the Bucks got blown out 101-142, falling to 20-8 on the season.

Bad night

For a team that has been dominating opponents on both ends of the floor in the majority of the games this season, getting blown out in such a manner was a true slap to the face.

Memphis came out hot and left Milwaukee behind from the get-go, winning the first quarter 33-18 and finishing the half with a massive 70-41 lead. The game was pretty much over at that point, as all the stars didn't play too much for the rest of the game.

The Bucks couldn't buy a bucket, shooting only 37,2% from the floor (35-94) and 26% from deep (13-50), missing 37 three-pointers in unprecedented fashion. But equally bad was the play on the other side of the floor, allowing a season-high 142 points, with the Grizzlies shooting 54,9% from the floor (56-102).

Memphis lived in the paint, scoring 86 points there despite the Bucks having some of the best rim protection in the NBA. Brook Lopez leads the league in blocks, but he had 0 last night, putting up a rare bad performance.

The stars just didn't have it

With Jrue Holiday out for a second straight game, the Bucks needed their top dogs to step it up a notch, and that just didn't happen. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a rare off night, scoring just 19 points (5-13 FG), with 6 rebounds and 5 assists in 26 minutes of play.

Khris Middleton was expected to bring his production up, but the opposite happened, as the 3x All-Star struggled mightily, scoring just 3 points on poor efficiency (1-12 FG, 1-8 3PT), showing he is far from his usual form.

The rare bright spot was Bobby Portis Jr. bringing in his usual energy off the bench and notching 19 points (8-14 FG) with 7 rebounds.

The rookies got more time to show out

With the game being out of balance and over early, all the stars got an extended rest, and the role players/prospects got an opportunity to get some more time on the floor.

From the Bucks' side, the two rookies put up decent games and showed coach Mike Budenholzer they could help out when needed.

MarJon Beauchamp scored 12 points, with 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 22 minutes, while AJ Green added 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3PT) in 14 minutes of playing time.

What's next

The Bucks will have to put this loss behind them and regroup, as they will host the surprising Utah Jazz on Saturday night.