The 3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' blowout win versus the Golden State Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted and dominated the Golden State Warriors in a marquee matchup that ended up being a 128-111 blowout, as Giannis and co. took care of business early and left no hope for the Dubs to grab the road win. Here are the 3 key takeaways from the game.

Giannis back to MVP form

After having the worst performance of the season against the Rockets, Giannis Antetokounmpo responded with vengeance and dominated the Warriors. The Greek Freak ended up with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists in only 30 minutes of play.

Although he was uncharacteristically inefficient from the field (9-26 FG, 1-6 3PT), Giannis still found a way to impose his will on the game. It was a good night from the free-throw line (11-17 FT), and it was needed, as Kevon Looney and Draymond Green were playing physical defense against the Bucks superstar. But Antetokounmpo showed composure and led his team to an easy win.

The team steps up in Jrue's absence

Before the game, it was announced that point guard Jrue Holiday was going to miss the game, giving the Bucks a pretty big blow. Thankfully the Warriors also missed a valuable starter in Andrew Wiggins, making it a fair fight.

Giannis produced, but he got massive help from the supporting cast, as Milwaukee proved once again that they have a deep roster. Bobby Portis Jr. led the pack, bringing in 25 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, further solidifying his case for the 6th Man of the Year award

“Offensively, we needed to find somebody, and he really stepped up,” coach Budenholzer said. “It helped set the tone for our big guys on both ends of the court.”

Khris Middleton had his best game of the season, scoring 20 points, along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists, while Grayson Allen chipped in with a perfect shooting night, scoring 16 points on 6-6 from the floor and 2-2 from deep.

Jevon's defense on Steph

Without Jrue Holiday on the floor, the question of who was going to guard Stephen Curry was a huge question mark, but coach Mike Budenholzer played the ace in his sleeve, putting Jevon Carter on the superstar and getting pretty results.

Carter's pesky and smart style of play really bothered Steph, who ended up scoring only 20 points on 6-17 from the floor and 3-10 from deep. Jevon ended up with 4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals, but his impact went beyond the pure numbers and played a highly important role in securing the big win.

What's next

The Bucks are going back on the road again, traveling to Memphis to play Ja Morant and the Grizzlies on Tuesday.