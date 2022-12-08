The 3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Sacramento Kings

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their winning streak with a 126-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings last night to improve to 18-6 on the season. The Bucks were rarely troubled, and when they were, they just flipped a switch and took the game away from the Kings.

They were also excellent at moving the ball, as they notched up a season-high 34 assists. Sacramento might be one of the most pleasant surprises of the season, but they are still a level below Milwaukee. Here are the three key takeaways from the game.

No one can stop Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having the best stretch of his career in terms of scoring, and there seems to be no answer for him. He notched up another 30-plus point game as he finished with 35 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds on 12-19 shooting. This is the 8th straight game where Antetokounmpo has scored 30 points or more.

Giannis was at his best again as he dominated the paint, took it to the rim with force, and kicked it out to his teammates when he was crowded. With the Greek Freak playing like this, the Bucks can go a long way. Also, Giannis keeps improving his case for another MVP award in what will be an amazing race between a couple of superstars.

Jrue should be an All-Star

Jrue Holiday started the season well, putting up great numbers, but he suffered an ankle injury that derailed his start. And after a few rough games, Holiday is back to his best. The game against the Kings was the perfect example, as Jrue poured in 31 points and 6 assists.

The UCLA graduate has been playing some of the best basketball of his career, averaging 18.9 PPG, 7.4 APG, and 5.2 RPG. Few players in the league can do what Holiday does on a nightly basis on both sides of the floor, as he really should be in line to earn his second All-Star appearance and the first one since 2013.

The Bucks notch a season-high in assists

The Bucks had a great game in terms of ball and player movement, as they had 34 assists. Even when the Kings cut the lead to a single point, Milwaukee never panicked. They passed up good shots to get great shots and played excellent team basketball.

The Bucks have some of the best shot-creators and passers in the league, yet they sometimes struggle to move the ball. But that was not the case today. Milwaukee has struggled with getting consistent shooting on a night-to-night basis, and good ball movement can go a long way in fixing that.