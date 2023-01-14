Will the Milwaukee Bucks pursue the Knicks' Immanuel Quickley at the trade deadline?

The Milwaukee Bucks' injury-ravaged roster has managed to hold it together, thanks primarily to the greatness of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rejuvenated play of big man Brook Lopez. At 27-15, the Bucks still lead the Central Division and sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. However, despite their lofty status, it's clear the Bucks have some holes that need to be filled if they want to contend for a championship.

One area of concern is the lack of production from their bench, which has been middling at best all season. Enter Immanuel Quickley, the Knicks' guard who has been enjoying a stellar year in New York. Could the Bucks pry him away from the Knicks? If so, at what price?

Lack of bench support

The Bucks, as presently constructed, have a strong starting lineup but lack the depth to make them rise over the other title contenders. Apart from double-double machine Bobby Portis Jr., the Bucks' bench players bring very little in terms of production. Immanuel Quickley, who is averaging 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists a game for the Knicks, would be a major upgrade over Milwaukee's current bench players. A strong reminder of that is his 36-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist explosion a few weeks ago versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Knicks willing to talk trade

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Knicks have shown a willingness to talk trade when it comes to Quickley, and the Bucks would be wise to put in a call to New York. Quickley's production would give the Bucks a much-needed boost off the bench, which could prove to be the difference between being a good team and being a legitimate title contender.

The Bucks will have to weigh the cost of trading for Quickley against their current roster with him. While it seems unlikely that Milwaukee would part with any of its core pieces, the Bucks do have a few assets to dangle in trade negotiations. Should the Bucks pull the trigger and make a move for Quickley? Only time will tell.

In summary, Immanuel Quickley could be just what the Milwaukee Bucks need to boost their bench production and become a more serious contender in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks have shown a willingness to trade him, so it's now up to the Bucks' front office to decide if they can acquire Quickley without sacrificing too much from their current roster.