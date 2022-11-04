Giannis Antetokounmpo’s secret to incredible play this season: 'I eat a lot of fruits'

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo attributes his incredible play this season to one simple change in his diet: eating more fruit. On Thursday, the Greek Freak recently revealed the secret to his success, saying he's been eating peaches and bananas before games to stay energized.

Unstoppable this season

The Bucks have won seven straight to start the season, matching the franchise's best-ever start. Antetokounmpo has been a significant reason for that. The two-time MVP and reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week is averaging 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game, putting up one monster game after another to lead the Bucks to the league's best record in the NBA.

Asked for the reason for his remarkable performances, Antetokounmpo shared he's made a few changes to his routine this season.

"I've been eating a lot of fruits before the game. Peach before the game gives me a lot of energy. It makes me feel good. After my pre-game shooting, I eat a banana. I haven't done that before. So, I eat a peach and a banana, and I think it allows me to play better," said Antetokounmpo.

Hard to argue with success

The Bucks have been the best team in the league this season, and Antetokounmpo has been the best player. So whatever he's doing to prepare himself for games, it's working. And while his diet change may seem small, it could be just the edge Antetokounmpo needs to stay at the top of his game all season long.

The scary thing is despite the superb numbers, Antetokounmpo feels he's still trying to get into a rhythm this season.

"I don't think I'm in a rhythm yet. I'm still chasing it, you know, I'm chasing that feeling," Giannis said. "I want to help my team be great. I want to be as efficient as possible for this team. I want to win games."

The Bucks will look to extend their winning streak to eight on Friday when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo and company will hope that a few more pre-game peaches can help them keep the good times rolling.​