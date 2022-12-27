Jrue Holiday gifts all the players in the NBA a Black Wall Street Board Game to teach them about black history

Jrue and his wife Lauren were in the holiday spirit, and they decided to educate the NBA about the history of African-Americans through a board game.

Aside from being one of the best two-way players in the NBA, Jrue Holiday is one of the most active people in the community, often doing charitable work and representing the league in a perfect way. Recently the Milwaukee Bucks point guard and his wife, Lauren Holiday, got a great idea of gifting and educating fellow NBA players.

Board game

All 450 players from 30 NBA teams got gifted their own piece of the second edition of a Board Game named the Black Wall Street at the hands of Jrue and Lauren Holiday. The point of the game is to teach the players about Black history and financial literature while playing a fun family-friendly game.

Jrue and his wife have been known for supporting black businesses in the past and this is just another example of their will to help out the community. The game is inspired by the historic Black Street which was one of the wealthiest Black neighborhoods in the USA before being destroyed in 1921.

Perfect gift

With almost 85% of the NBA being African-American this is the perfect gift and opportunity to learn about history through a fun game. Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum spoke about receiving the game and his enthusiasm for it:

“I’m happy to see, first of all, us recognizing the history of Black Wall Street,” C.J. McCollum said. “It’s very important. Black history is in there. It’s important that we share and know that. I hope the players seek to learn more about that. It’s important that NBA players, especially with [the league being] 80 to 85% African American and minority, understand our history. I’m looking forward to playing that game. I’m going to make sure I thank Jrue, as well as his wife, personally. That is a really, really cool gesture and something that is needed and will be appreciated.”

It's really nice to see that an NBA star and former soccer star never got blinded by the fame, always being aware of the community and the possibility to affect it in a positive way.