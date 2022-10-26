“I think they’re resilient. I think they’re trying to be transformational.” - Jrue Holiday talks about giving back to Milwaukee

Jrue Holiday became a part of the Milwaukee Bucks franchise in 2020 via a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. While his on-court performance has given enough reason for the Milwaukee natives to love him, he has gone further with his philanthropic activities in the city. Jrue and his wife, Lauren Holiday, have always had an affinity towards giving back to their respective communities and continue to do that regularly.

The Holidays tie up with Kohler Co.

The Holidays recently announced a new project, which was ideated when they renovated their house. Lauren felt the need to provide local women's shelters with some of the facilities they enjoy. To make it possible, the Holidays tied up with the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and the Kohler Co. to donate around $200,000. The fund would use the money toward bathroom product upgrades and additional resources to shelter and domestic violence issues in Wisconsin.

"I think that's kind of where we first got connected with Kohler because we heard that they were in Wisconsin and we got introduced to them," Jrue said. "I think to be able to give back is an awesome thing, so a big company and a great company like Kohler – it was really just what worked best for both of us and it ended up coming about."

The Sojourner Family Peace Center and Hope House in Milwaukee and The Women's Center in Waukesha will be the first two organizations to receive physical upgrades.

The fans in Milwaukee love Jrue Holiday © Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Giving back to Milwaukee

The initiative with Kohler Co. is not the point guard's first project since moving to Milwaukee. When Jrue Holiday first came in, the league went into a bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he was determined to do something to support affected businesses. The couple had recently started the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund to support Black-owned non-profits and small businesses. Some of those funds were also concentrated in Milwaukee.

"It's been awesome," Jrue said about the community in Wisconsin. "I think they're resilient. I think they're trying to be transformational. Just the way of thinking, (keeping it) the way that it's probably always been, sometimes isn't good – so even just being new to ideas and us who aren't from Wisconsin coming in and giving ideas and suggestions and stuff has been ... I mean they've really responded to it."

By virtue of being successful athletes, Jrue and Lauren Holiday have been lucky to enjoy many privileges. They know where they are in their lives and like to use their resources to give back to the community – irrespective of where they live.