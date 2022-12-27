"It is disrespectful!" - Serge Ibaka responds to Kendrick Perkins claiming the Milwaukee Bucks big man lied about his age

Milwaukee Bucks center Serge Ibaka may be past his prime when he was one of the best defensive players in the NBA, representing the Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors, but at 33 years old the big man can still offer something and provide valuable minutes when called upon.

He recently got into the headlines after a feud with his former teammate and controversial ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

Lost brotherhood

During his playing days, Kendrick Perkins was just a role player that didn't make too much noise, being just a gritty center for 14 seasons. But where Perk got his name known is the media world, becoming an ESPN analyst known for blasting out bold takes and not holding back from going after everyone.

Well recently, Kendrick got on the wrong side of his former teammate and current Bucks center Serge Ibaka, when he tried to make a joke about him being much older than he is. During a Monday segment on First Take Perkins reminisced on his Thunder teams and took a jab at Ibaka:

“Everybody kept saying, ‘Oh, Kevin Durant is only 23 years of age. Russell Westbrook is only 22, James Harden is 22, Serge Ibaka is 21—although he was probably 30 at the time because we already know how certain individuals lie about their age,” Perkins said.

Perk tried making a joke regarding the stereotype of African players lying about their real age and the Congo native definitely didn't appreciate the humor, as he went on a series of tweets responding to Perkins and calling him out for breaking the locker room code with multiple teammates.

Perk's response

It didn't take long for the ESPN analyst to respond to his former teammate. Perkins apologized but then inexplicably took it back and decided to go even deeper after Ibaka.

The majority of the NBA fandom stepped into Ibaka's defense, as Perkins has been known for coming after his former peers and even teammates harshly without too much reason for it, making a lot of enemies and breaking a lot of brotherly bonds. From Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook to now even Serge Ibaka.

The duo played together in the Thunder frontcourt for 4 seasons and went through some deep playoff runs, building a true bond, but it seems that means nothing as Kendrick transitioned into his second career. As for the age jokes goes, it takes one look at Ibaka and how well he has kept his physique through the year to see he is still definitely a young man, even though he is not as springy as he used to be in his 20s.