A look back at the most important block of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

A look back at the most important block of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career

Giannis' block on Ayton is to still one of the greatest Finals moments ever

It was Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Finals. The score was tied at 99 apiece, and the Bucks were looking to even the series up. Then Khris Middleton hit a huge shot to give the Bucks a 2-point lead with less than 90 seconds to go.

The Suns got a play going, and they were able to get a good scoring opportunity. Devin Booker found a rolling DeAndre Ayton, and threw him a lob. Ayton was all set to throw it down and even the score up. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo had no intention of letting that happen.

The series up until that point

The Bucks had lost the series' first two games, and they looked outmatched. But they managed to win Game 3 and needed to win game 4 to avoid going down 3-1. 

The game was back and forth as both teams competed hard and weren't willing to give up yet. Giannis and Middleton were having massive games, but the Suns were still clinging on, looking to take a commanding series lead that would put them one win away from securing an NBA champion.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Giannis had other plans.

The Block that broke the internet

The Greek Freak came out of nowhere to block Ayton's game-tying dunk attempt. He was nowhere in the picture as he was helping out against the driving Booker. As soon as Booker lobbed it up, Giannis realized what was happening, and he recovered brilliantly and timed his jump to perfection.

Giannis' block broke the internet, and is still considered one of the greatest in NBA history. It also ended up being the turning point in the 2021 Finals, as Giannis and the Bucks completed a comeback and closed out the Suns in 6 games.

Giannis capped off his all-time great Finals performance with one of the greatest scoring displays ever -- his 50-point game in a 105-98 Game 6 victory. Still, his block on Ayton remains the most iconic moment from that Finals series. 

