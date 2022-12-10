Giannis Antetokounmpo's response to a fan asking if Mo Bamba is better than him in 2018

A fan suggested the young Magic center was better than Giannis, and the Greek Freak shut that down quickly.

In 2018, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a two-time All-Star with superstar potential. However, there were still some questions about his game. Nevertheless, Giannis was confident about his on-court abilities—he knew he still had a long way to go but never doubted he would get there eventually.

The Greek Freak was also not shy to tell people he was better than them. That is what Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba found out when Giannis was doing an Instagram Live, and fans suggested that the young man was better than the Bucks' forward.

Giannis responds on his IG Live

The Magic selected Bamba as the 6th Pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Mo came into the league with a lot of hype around him—he had all the tools to one day become an NBA superstar. But at no point in his NBA career was he better than Giannis, especially not as a rookie.

"Oh you mean... HELLL no!!" Antetokounmpo said when a fan asked him if Bamba was the better player out of the two. "He's a good kid. He's a good player. But HELL NO."

Giannis has come a long way since then

Evidently, Giannis was right.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has come a long way ever since making that claim. He is now a two-time MVP, NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP, six-time All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year, a member of the 75th Anniversary team, and so much more. Giannis is universally recognized as the best player in the world and is building his legacy day by day, looking to become one of the greatest we've ever seen.

Meanwhile, Bamba has struggled to maintain a starting position in the NBA. However, he is still young and has time to grow. But no matter what happens, he will never be better than the Bucks' superstar.