How Glenn Robinson prompted Michael Jordan's revenge game against the Milwaukee Bucks

Michael Jordan returned to the NBA in 1995 after a short baseball stint, but he was not in great basketball shape after missing a season and a half. For the first time in his career, MJ was vulnerable, and a few people took advantage of that.

The number 1 pick in the 1994 draft, Glenn Robinson, had one of the best performances against the Bulls legend. However, His Airness took revenge the next season by dropping 45 on the Milwaukee Bucks forward.

Robinson Drops 36 on MJ

Robinson came in as a rookie and immediately showed his class. He became one of the premier scorers for the Bucks and was a rising star in the league.

On April 23, 1995, Milwaukee matched up against the Chicago Bulls in the last game of the regular season—the Bucks were up 3-0 in the season series. After he put up 26 points and 17 rebounds in a 118-111 win over Chicago on February 18, Robinson had another chance to showcase his talents against His Airness. And once again, he did not disappoint.

MJ wore No. 45 out of retirement, and many felt they could take advantage of his lack of play. That's exactly what Robinson did, as he dropped 36 points against Chicago. MJ still put up 33 points—he shot 11-of-29 from the floor— but Robinson outclassed the Bulls legend.

Jordan's revenge game

Once Jordan switched from number 45 back to 23, he returned to his old self and became the player everyone feared before his first retirement.

MJ had a full preseason to get into game shape and was ready to take over the league again. At the same time, he remembered the beating he took by Robinson and sought revenge.

Jordan went off the next time the Bulls faced Milwaukee. He single-handedly torched the Bucks and ended up with 45 points—MJ shot 16-of-28 from the field and 13-of-16 from the free-throw line.

Robinson also had a great game—he finished with 39 points and 10 rebounds on 14-of-25 from the floor. But this time, it was MJ who got the best of the Bucks' forward.