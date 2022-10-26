Skip to main content
How Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s arrival changed the Milwaukee Bucks

Kareem-Abdul Jabbar's arrival changed the Milwaukee Bucks' trajectory.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar entered the league in 1969 and started dominating in his first season. His 7-foot-2 frame and deep repertoire made him a generational player who cemented his name as one of the greatest in the NBA.

Expansion team to playoff team

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns were part of the NBA's expansion project, taking the total number of teams to 14. As expected, their first season wasn't a winning season, as the Bucks finished with a 27-55 record. However, things would soon change for the franchise with the arrival of Abdul-Jabbar via the 1969 NBA Draft. He was the first overall pick, and the big man immediately changed the organization's trajectory.

"The second year, everything changed so much from the first," former Bucks player Jon McGlocklin recollected in an interview with John Gurda. "Even though they got their feet wet as an organization, you get Kareem. Well, that changes everything."

"Everything changed then because the spotlight was suddenly on our franchise," he added.

The Bucks finished second in the Eastern Division during the 1969-70 season with a 56-26 record. They won the first round of the playoffs (4-1) against the Philadelphia 76ers but lost to the New York Knicks in the following round. However, their playoff run indicated that their roster was ready for the challenge.

Milwaukee Bucks center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33)

Kareem during his rookie season

Rookie of the Year: KAJ

Abdul-Jabbar played in all 82 games during his rookie season, finishing with impressive averages of 28.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. He made his presence felt with multiple big nights throughout the season, including a 51-point season-high – while shooting 72% from the field.

Kareem was an all-around player who could add value in several facets of the game. Apart from his scoring, his rebounding was also tremendous – as he recorded 1,190 rebounds in his rookie season. Abdul-Jabbar was named 1969-70 Rookie of the Year and made the All-Star team.

