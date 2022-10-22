How Michael Jordan nearly became the Milwaukee Bucks owner in 2003

Michael Jordan's first association with an NBA team apart from the Chicago Bulls came with his minority ownership stake in the Washington Wizards. However, he could not stay away from the court and decided to return as a player on the Wizards roster – which meant selling his stake.

Jordan then became an owner again after buying the Charlotte Hornets for a reported $180 million (including debt). While he is now a proud owner of the franchise, there was another opportunity that came his way in 2003.

MJ came close to buying the Bucks

Right after his final retirement from the league, Jordan found himself amidst conversations with Sen. Herb Kohl – figuring out the particulars of purchasing the Milwaukee Bucks. Apart from the Bucks, Jordan was reportedly looking at a few more franchises with the guidance of David Stern – then NBA commissioner.

"League sources said Stern invited Jordan to New York last month to meet with representatives of five teams about full or partial ownership," Sam Smith reported in the Chicago Tribune. "They were believed to be Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, San Antonio and Milwaukee. Because the Bucks have been for sale for a year, Stern and Jordan pursued that deal."

Kohl, then owner of the Bucks, was apprehensive because the narrative suggested that Jordan would likely move the team elsewhere. Kohl was committed to keeping the Bucks in Milwaukee and indicated that with the eventual sale of the franchise in 2014.

"I have decided not to sell the Milwaukee Bucks at this time, and will continue to own them, improve them, and commit them to remaining in Wisconsin," Kohl said.

Giannis met MJ for the first time at the 2022 All-Star weekend

If the Bucks organization went into Jordan's hands, there's no saying what the franchise's trajectory would have been. Given how the Hornets are yet to attain the success they desire, it's hard to say it would have been a sure-shot success for the Bucks. However, an interesting relationship could have sprung out of it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who reportedly met Jordan at the 2022 All-Star Weekend, would have got a chance to develop a bond with the legend.

"I asked if he was here, but they told me he was not here at first. But then I saw him when he came out and I was kind of like in shock," Giannis said in an interview at the 2022 All-Star weekend. "Arguably the best player to ever play the game. It's crazy. I just went up to him to introduce myself. I was kind of surprised he knew who I was - no I'm just joking."

Antetokounmpo has already made his mark in the league in under ten seasons, being titled the best play in the world (currently) by many analysts. Although he hasn't built a relationship with Jordan, he has a similar desire – to be the greatest ever to play the game.