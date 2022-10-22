Skip to main content
How Michael Jordan nearly became the Milwaukee Bucks owner in 2003

© Star News-USA TODAY NETWORK

How Michael Jordan nearly became the Milwaukee Bucks owner in 2003

Herb Kohl, previous owner of the Milwaukee Bucks was committed to keeping the franchise in Wisconsin

Michael Jordan's first association with an NBA team apart from the Chicago Bulls came with his minority ownership stake in the Washington Wizards. However, he could not stay away from the court and decided to return as a player on the Wizards roster – which meant selling his stake.

Jordan then became an owner again after buying the Charlotte Hornets for a reported $180 million (including debt). While he is now a proud owner of the franchise, there was another opportunity that came his way in 2003.

MJ came close to buying the Bucks

Right after his final retirement from the league, Jordan found himself amidst conversations with Sen. Herb Kohl – figuring out the particulars of purchasing the Milwaukee Bucks. Apart from the Bucks, Jordan was reportedly looking at a few more franchises with the guidance of David Stern – then NBA commissioner.

"League sources said Stern invited Jordan to New York last month to meet with representatives of five teams about full or partial ownership," Sam Smith reported in the Chicago Tribune. "They were believed to be Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, San Antonio and Milwaukee. Because the Bucks have been for sale for a year, Stern and Jordan pursued that deal."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kohl, then owner of the Bucks, was apprehensive because the narrative suggested that Jordan would likely move the team elsewhere. Kohl was committed to keeping the Bucks in Milwaukee and indicated that with the eventual sale of the franchise in 2014.

"I have decided not to sell the Milwaukee Bucks at this time, and will continue to own them, improve them, and commit them to remaining in Wisconsin," Kohl said.

Giannis met MJ for the first time at the 2022 All-Star weekend

If the Bucks organization went into Jordan's hands, there's no saying what the franchise's trajectory would have been. Given how the Hornets are yet to attain the success they desire, it's hard to say it would have been a sure-shot success for the Bucks. However, an interesting relationship could have sprung out of it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who reportedly met Jordan at the 2022 All-Star Weekend, would have got a chance to develop a bond with the legend.

"I asked if he was here, but they told me he was not here at first. But then I saw him when he came out and I was kind of like in shock," Giannis said in an interview at the 2022 All-Star weekend. "Arguably the best player to ever play the game. It's crazy. I just went up to him to introduce myself. I was kind of surprised he knew who I was - no I'm just joking."

Antetokounmpo has already made his mark in the league in under ten seasons, being titled the best play in the world (currently) by many analysts. Although he hasn't built a relationship with Jordan, he has a similar desire – to be the greatest ever to play the game.

In This Article (2)

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Milwaukee Bucks Off The Court

Brook Lopez on how he proposed to his long-time girlfriend over the summer

By Matthew Dugandzic
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11)
Milwaukee Bucks News

Brook Lopez shares how he and the Milwaukee Bucks managed to stop Joel Embiid

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looses control of the ball while driving against Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1)
Milwaukee Bucks News

“The clock is kind of ticking on this team!” - Zach Lowe gets real on the Milwaukee Bucks championship window

By Matthew Dugandzic
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21)
Milwaukee Bucks News

3 Key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Philadelphia 76ers

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) reacts with center Bobby Portis (9) after scoring
Milwaukee Bucks News

The key role players for the Milwaukee Bucks to get off to a good start

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) goes to the basket against the Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks News

Could Sandro Mamukelashvili get his chance this year?

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives for the basket as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0)
Milwaukee Bucks News

JJ Redick picks the Boston Celtics over Milwaukee Bucks as favorites in the East

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives with the ball against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21)
Milwaukee Bucks Gameday

The key things to look at in the Milwaukee Bucks season opener versus the  Philadelphia 76ers

By Matthew Dugandzic