On this day in 1975: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scores 50 against the Portland Trailblazers

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's name may be synonymous with the Los Angeles Lakers. After all, the legendary big man spent 14 seasons and won five championships with the Purple and Gold. But long before he became a household name in LA, Abdul-Jabbar lit up the court as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. On this day in 1975, while playing against the Portland Trail Blazers, Kareem put on an absolute show, scoring 50 points in a 122-108 victory.

Bucks legend

While some may not remember Abdul-Jabbar's time in Milwaukee, there is no doubt that he first established his greatness in the NBA with the Bucks. In six seasons there after being selected first overall in the 1969 NBA Draft, he won an NBA title in 1971 and won three MVP trophies. He was also an unstoppable offensive force, scoring 50 or more points on 10 different occasions.

One of those times was on January 19th, 1975, in a game against the Trail Blazers. As impressive as scoring 50 points was, Abdul-Jabbar made it even more impressive by completing a triple-double with 15 rebounds and 11 assists. The big man was as efficient as can be, shooting 18-of-30 from the field and making 14 of his 16 free-throws. He also defended the paint with aplomb, tallying three blocked shots in a performance for the ages.

Trade to the Lakers

After a dismal 1974-1975 season, Abdul-Jabbar looked for greener pastures and requested a trade to either the New York Knicks or the Los Angeles Lakers. He eventually got shipped to the Lakers along with fellow big man Walt Wesley in exchange for a slew of veterans, young players, and cash considerations. That transaction officially ended his Bucks tenure, as he finished with averages of 30 points and 15 rebounds.

He continued his string of success in LA, winning five more titles and becoming one of the greatest Lakers of all time. But on this day in 1975, Abdul-Jabbar was still a Buck that put on a show for the ages. His 50-point outburst against Portland will always be remembered as one of his most impressive individual performances in The Association.