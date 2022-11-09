The time rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo had to run to the Milwaukee Bucks arena because he couldn't afford a taxi

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA today. But his path to the top has been very different.

Coming from Greece as one of four brothers, Giannis wrote one of the best rags-to-riches stories the NBA has ever seen. But through all of his unprecedented success -- 2x MVP, 6x All-Star, 2021 NBA Champion and Finals MVP, 6x All-NBA -- Giannis has remained humble and dedicated to the game and his family; something that is best described with a story from his rookie season.

A couple found Giannis running to the arena

It was a cold December in Milwaukee, and a young couple was heading out. They saw a tall, skinny kid running in the snow without a jacket. The couple pulled up next to him, and they recognized who it was.

"Are you the Bucks rookie?" they asked.

"Yes," Giannis responded.

"Do you need a ride?"

"Yes, please," Antetokounmpo replied.

It turns out the Bucks had a game that day, and the couple dropped him off at the arena's front door. But why was Giannis out there in the first place?

"Antetokounmpo wanted to wire some money to his family in Athens before heading to the arena. He went to the ATM, withdrew some cash, and sent it. When he went back to take out more for cab fare, he discovered he had reached his limit. Panicked, Antetokounmpo decided to run the two or so miles to the Bradley," Chris Mannix wrote for Sports Illustrated.

The mystery woman

As it turns out, the mystery woman who picked Giannis up in her SUV was the aunt of The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman, She even sent Gleeman an e-mail describing their encounter, which he later posted on Twitter.

Antetokounmpo has come a long way since his rookie year, both financially and as a player. But regardless of his global success, Antetokounmpo has remained the same humble person he was when he joined the NBA. For all his on-court greatness, that might be the best thing about No.34 wearing the Bucks jersey.