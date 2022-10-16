Skip to main content
The time Michael Redd put up a career-high 57 points for the Milwaukee Bucks

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In his prime, Redd was one of the best offensive weapons in the NBA.

Michael Redd wasn't one of the prospects that generated much interest in his draft class. The Milwaukee Bucks selected him as the 43rd overall pick in the 2000 NBA draft. Ray Allen already filled Redd's position, which initially limited his opportunity.

However, Michael Redd started making progress with every passing season – and found himself in the starting lineup within his fourth season. The 2003-04 Redd played in all 82 games and earned All-Star recognition, cementing his value in the team.

Redd takes charge for the Bucks

Redd was a volume scorer, and on a good day, he could torch anybody. One such moment surfaced in the 2006-07 season – against the Utah Jazz. The Jazz enjoyed a commanding lead after the first two quarters, while Redd managed to add 15 points to the scoreboard. He flipped the script in the second half with an offensive outburst.

Michael Redd caught fire, scoring 42 points in the second half, including 5 shots from beyond the arc. He took a whopping 32 shot attempts throughout the game and notched 15 points from the free-throw line.

Redd was determined in that fixture, but he missed a late three-point attempt – which would have given him the game. The Jazz walked away with a two-point victory on the night, despite a 57-point surge by Redd.

Michael Redd's best season in Milwaukee

Although the Milwaukee Bucks finished the 2006-07 season with a 28-54 record, falling out of a playoff berth, it was arguably Redd's best season individually. He played in 53 games, averaging 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 46.5% from the field.

Apart from the career-high 57-point night, Redd dropped 52 points against the Chicago Bulls and 45 points in Staples Center – in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Redd faced season-ending injuries on multiple occasions in the following years and ultimately left the Bucks after the 2010-11 season, retiring from the game of basketball shortly after a brief stint with the Phoenix Suns.

