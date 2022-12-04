When Giannis Antetokounmpo proved Stephen A. Smith wrong in the 2021 Playoffs

Today, Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded as the best player in the world, and his Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA. But a couple of years ago, the Bucks and Giannis were a few games away from turning into the joke of the league.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith was daring the superstar and the Bucks to show up after they were blown out against the Brooklyn Nets in the first two games of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Milwaukee had a mountain to climb, as they had to win four out of the next five games to advance to the next round. And at last, the Greek Freak and the Bucks answered the call.

Stephen A.Smith said it was over for the Bucks

The Nets and the Bucks faced off in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and the Nets were the favorites led by the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. They proved that in the first two games, winning easily on their home court. After that, the infamous Stephen A. Smith said that the series was over. He even dared Giannis to show up and play with pride and intensity.

Stephen A. also reacted to a quote from Giannis in the post-game press conference and called it an embarrassment. The controversial and always honest analyst asked Giannis to guard Kevin Durant and try his best to stop him.

Giannis and the Bucks prove everyone wrong

Giannis and the Bucks heard Smith, and they turned the intensity up. They won two games in a row in Milwaukee, which tied the series up. The Bucks then dropped Game 5, when Kevin Durant dropped a 49-point triple-double in one of the greatest performances in playoff history.

But they were able to win Game 6 with ease to set up a Game 7 showdown in Brooklyn. In one of the closest games seen in NBA history, the Bucks were able to pull off the upset and win the game in overtime. Giannis was brilliant in Game 7, dropping 40 points and 13 rebounds on 62.5% from the field.

Giannis and the Bucks proved Stephen A. Smith wrong, and the rest is history. Milwaukee won the title in 2021, and Antetokounmpo has been the best player since then. Maybe Stephen A.'s criticism was just the fuel the 'Greek Freak' needed.