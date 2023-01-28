Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Orlando Magic

DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls will try to avoid their third straight loss when they visit the Magic.

The Chicago Bulls (22-26) visit the Orlando Magic (19-30) tonight. The Bulls are coming off a disappointing 111-96 road loss against the Hornets on Thursday. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points, five assists, and three rebounds, and Zach LaVine added 18 points and nine rebounds in the setback.

Lonzo Ball is still out with a left knee injury as the Bulls look to avoid their third straight loss. Javonte Green (right knee soreness) is also out, and Goran Dragic (return to competition conditioning) is probable.

Chicago Bulls (22-26) vs. Orlando Magic (19-30)

Saturday, January 28 – 07:00 PM ET at Amway Center

Chicago Bulls

Points Per Game: 114.2 (16th of 30)

Opponent Points Per Game: 114.6 (18th of 30)

Bench Points Per Game: 30.6 (24th of 30)

Pace: 99.9 (13th of 30)

Offensive Rating: 113.2 (23rd of 30)

Defensive Rating: 113.6 (13th of 30)

Net Rating: -0.4 (21st of 30)

Orlando Magic

Points Per Game: 111.1 (27th of 30)

Opponent Points Per Game: 114.4 (17th of 30)

Bench Points Per Game: 35.1 (12th of 30)

Pace: 99 (17th of 30)

Offensive Rating: 111.8 (26th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 115 (21st of 30)

Net Rating: -3.2 (26th of 30)

Contain Paolo Banchero

Banchero has pretty clearly been the best rookie this season, averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, all while flashing his versatility as an offensive focal point for Orlando. The Magic are better than expected, and Banchero gives them a significant piece to build around moving forward.

Banchero’s skill, size, and all-around feel for scoring can give the Bulls problems. The star rookie can generate offense for himself and his teammates, and the Bulls must contain him to win their 23rd game of the season.

Someone has to help DeRozan

The Bulls have imploded, losing five of their last eight games, including contests at Indiana and Charlotte that they should’ve won.

Chicago takes one step forward and two steps back, it’s been that way all season long, and now they’re 8-10 against teams with a losing record.

DeRozan has done everything he can as of late, but he’s getting very little help from the rest of the team. The Bulls are playing poorly as a team unit.

On Thursday, the Hornets missed 18 straight three-point attempts at one point and were 7-of-32 (21.9 percent) from beyond the arc, but they still had a higher percentage from deep than the Bulls, who made 4 of their 25 attempts from distance (16 percent).

Noteworthy

The Magic won the last meeting, 108-107 on November 18. DeRozan led the Bulls with 41 points.

Chicago beat Orlando three of the last five times.

The Bulls are 5-5 in the last 10 matchups against the Magic.

Bulls’ projected lineup: Vucevic, Williams, LaVine, DeRozan, Dosunmu

Magic’s projected lineup: Carter, Banchero, Wagner, Harris, Fultz

Bulls’ Injury Report: Lonzo Ball is out with a left knee injury. Javonte Green (right knee soreness) will also miss this game, and Goran Dragic (return to competition conditioning) is listed as probable