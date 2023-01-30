Alex Caruso is nearly untouchable as Chicago Bulls set an astronomical price

The Chicago Bulls are rumored to be sellers at the trade deadline on February 9, but one player they're resistant to moving is feisty guard Alex Caruso. According to a report, the Bulls have set an astronomical price for the defensive menace, which many teams will balk at come to the trade deadline, essentially making Caruso untouchable.

Caruso won't come cheap

Caruso's salary may be cheap, but the Bulls' price tag for him is far from it. According to reports, the Bulls' asking price for Caruso includes multiple first-round picks. Given that Caruso's stats don't jump right off the page, teams may be hesitant to part with assets as prized as high draft picks.

However, Caruso's best work doesn't always show up in the box score. The guard is a tenacious defender and has become a leader of Chicago's locker room. Caruso often provides invaluable help defense and a willing attitude on the defensive end, making him an ideal fit in any team's backcourt rotation.

‘‘He’s one of those classic guys that if you’re watching the game and you really understand the game, then you look at the stat sheet, you’re like: ‘You know what? Don’t tell me about the stat sheet. That guy impacts the game; he impacts winning,’ ’’ Donovan said.

‘‘To me, the stat sheet never really tells the story about the guys that are really impacting the outcome of the game with different things they do.’’

Used to all the rumors

Caruso says he's not the least bit bothered by all the rumors and speculation. He's used to it, having been on the trade block many times in his career.

"I lived in L.A. for four years (while he was playing for the Lakers) and that’s kind of what happens there. You just play basketball games and be a good teammate until something changes. If nothing changes, you just keep doing what you’re doing," said Caruso.