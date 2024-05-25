Chicago Bulls Star Reveals Shocking Injury Update
Lonzo Ball has missed the last two seasons due to a knee injury, playing in only 35 games since the 2021-22 NBA season. No one quite knew what was wrong with his knee, but he revealed a very shocking update that's hard to believe.
During the newest episode of Lonzo Ball's podcast, The WAE Show, he finally revealed what was actually wrong with his knee - it was something that no one could guess. Lonzo Ball actually received a meniscus donor.
"To make a long story short, ultimately, it started with a meniscus tear," Ball said. "It basically started on the Lakers, when I tore it the first time. I tore it a couple more times to a point to where there was no more - basically, not much meniscus left, and bone-on-bone was rubbing. So the cartilage was gone and the bone was messed up, so I had to get actually a new meniscus from a donor. I had to get a bone allograft and I had to get some new cartilage put in as well."
After finally figuring out a way to recover from the knee injury, Lonzo Ball is finally back on the court. While he's not 100%, he's actually moving on the court again which is a great update.
"All that finally healed up, and now I'm back on the court now," Ball said. "It really was about, I would say we're like, what, 14, 15 months in now. So, the stuff before that, we were trying to figure out what the problem was, so that was a wasted year. But now we're here."
While Lonzo Ball believes he'll be ready for opening night in October, it feels very much like a situation fans should wait to see until it happens, especially, with such a rare and unusual surgical operation on his knee.