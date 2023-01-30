Trade rumors: Could Coby White, Andre Drummond be on the move?

With the NBA trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Chicago Bulls continue to be in the middle of numerous rumors. With Chicago sitting on a 23-26 record—good for 11th place in the Eastern Conference—numerous teams are wondering whether the Bulls will be sellers at the trade deadline on February 9. One player that has cropped up is reserve guard Coby White, who is reportedly being linked in a trade for the Phoenix Suns' disgruntled forward Jae Crowder.

Will the Bulls pull the trigger?

While it's clear Chicago needs to make some changes to their roster in order to make a playoff push, they may not be willing to part with White. The 22-year-old was selected seventh overall by the Bulls in the 2019 NBA Draft and has shown flashes of potential in his first four seasons in the league. And although White is averaging a mere 8.2 points per game this season—the first time he's not averaging double-figures in his brief career—NBC Sports Chicago insider KC Johnson says the Bulls have faith in White's development and ability to become a dependable scorer.

"The Bulls value White,” Johnson said. “They’ve rejected offers for him in the past. He’s certainly available for the right move, but it’s clear at this point that the Bulls won’t give him away."

White's best ability—his shooting—coincides with what the Bulls sorely need. Chicago ranks near the bottom of the league in three-point attempts and three-pointers made, and White's ability to space the floor could be a key for the Bulls' offense.

Could Andre Drummond be moved?

Another player that is rumored to be on the move is reserve big man Andre Drummond. Although the former All-Star and All-NBAer had his moments early in the season, his playing time and usage have diminished of late. In fact, Drummond has had five DNPs in the last nine games, and it's clear that the Bulls don't have the veteran big man in their plans for the future.

Johnson added that if and when Drummond gets traded, the Bulls will be able to play at a much faster pace, which plays into the team's strength.

"Donovan also loves playing small-ball lineups with Derrick Jones Jr. at center. At this point, trading Drummond for whatever the Bulls can get might make the most sense, although he has played well in stretches."