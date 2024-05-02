Cavaliers Hopefully Jarrett Allen Will "Give It A Go" For Game 6 In Orlando
The Cavaliers are hoping to have their big man available when they take the court when they attempt to close out their series against the Magic in Game 6.
Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters after Thursday's practice that Allen will make the trip to Orlando and that they're expecting him to "give it a go." Allen suffered a rib contusion during Game 4 of the series the forced him to miss Game 5 earlier in the week.
The 6-foot-9 center wasn't on the floor getting any post-practice work in at the team's practice facility when they opened it up for media availability. He was seen sitting with several teammates in the wine colored practice jersey, stretching a little bit. However, it was later clarified that Allen didn't practice before the team's flight to Orlando, only receiving treatment for his ribs.
Allen has been pivotal in this series on both ends of the floor for Cleveland. As the anchor of the defense, he grabbed 55 rebounds through the first four games and blocked four shots, including three in the team's Game 2 win. He's also scored in double figures in every game he's played in to this point.
Without Allen in Game 5, the Cavaliers eked out a 104-103 win at home, with numerous players stepping up in his absence to try to fill the defensive and scoring void. Filling Allen's spot at center, rising star Evan Mobley sealed the win with an impressive recovery block on Magic forward Franz Wagner in the closing seconds of regulation.
Mobley would be tasked with occupying that role again should Allen be unable to play. The absence of Allen also allowed veteran Marcus Morris to see the floor for the first time in the series. The 34-year-old provided some meaningful minutes, even closing the game out with the rest of the starting lineup. Morris scored 12 points, including knocking down a clutch three late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 90. He'll be in line for a boost in minutes should Allen sit out again.