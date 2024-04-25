Next Up For The Cavaliers, Learning How To Protect A 2-0 Series Lead
As the Cavs head to Orlando holding a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Magic in the first round of the playoffs, their next lesson awaits.
Last year's gentleman's sweep at the hands of the Knicks lives on as a painful scar for this largely untested Cavaliers squad. That embarrassing loss was the first real playoff experience for core pieces like Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro among others. It was just the second taste of the playoffs for guys like Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen.
It's why the Cleveland's front office tapped the "Heat Culture" well during the offseason to add Max Strus. And why they brought in longtime friend of Donovan Mitchell Georges Niang to help boost the veteran presence on the team.
The 2023-24 season was meant to be a test of just how much the Cavaliers hard learned from last year's playoff face-plant. If the first two games of their first round series with the Magic are any indication, they've clearly learned a lot. Cleveland has led for 95 of the 96 minutes played so far. They've outrebounded the Magic, 98-81. They've held Orlando to just 34% shooting from the floor including knocking down a total of 17 threes.
They've passed the test with flying colors so far, but now comes a new one: maintaining and closing out a playoff series.
"The last two games mean absolutely nothing," Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Wednesday. "Playoff series are won by winning each in individual game so being up 2-0 has nothing to do with our approach or our mindset going into [Game 3]. It's one game on the road that we've gotta go take care of business and that's what our focus is."
Compartmentalizing each game has been a common theme throughout the locker room since the series began last Saturday. Mitchell has even sworn off any and all celebratory treats from his favorite local ice cream shop until the series is over. He's been here before though, as have some of the other veterans on the team.
He and the other veterans are at the forefront of making sure Bickerstaff's message is resonating with the entire team. So far it seems like it is.
"Just taking it one game at a time," said forward Caris LeVert. "We did what we were supposed to do with out two home games, now it's our job to go one game at a time trying to steal one on the road. It's fun for us. It's a different experience from last year and we're just trying to make the most of it.
The Wine and Gold have their first opportunity to protect that 2-0 series later tonight when they top off Game 3 from Orlando. If they can, they'll turn it into a commanding 3-0 series lead and their next challenge of closing out a series for the first time will be await them on Saturday.