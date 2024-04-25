Cavaliers’ Dean Wade Out For Remainder Of First Round Series Against Magic
The Cleveland Cavaliers have won the first two games of their First Round NBA Playoffs First Round series against the Orlando Magic, and will begin a two-game road trip against Orlando on Thursday night.
However, the Wine and Gold will be without a key bench contributor for at least the remainder of the best-of-seven series.
On Wednesday, the team announced that forward Dean Wade is out for the rest of Cleveland’s series against the Magic due to a right knee sprain, and will remain out indefinitely. He did not play in either of the series’ first two contests.
Including missing three games due to personal reasons on March 10, 11, and 13, the 27-year-old has not played in the Cavaliers’ last 18 combined regular-season and postseason games. He last played for the Wine and Gold on March 8, logging 32 minutes off the bench in the team’s 113-104 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Wade has been a critical part of Cleveland’s rotation this season, playing 54 games and making a career-high 32 starts this regular season. He averaged 5.4 points per game, as well as career-bests of 4.0 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.5 blocks (tied), 1.5 three-pointers, and 20.5 minutes per contest. Wade also shot an efficient 39.1% from three-point range.
The Cavaliers’ rotation has been fairly limited in their first two playoff games this year.
They had 10 players take the floor in Game 1 this past Saturday, and nine players logged minutes in Game 2 this past Monday. The lone rotational difference between these two contests was guard Sam Merrill playing four minutes during the second quarter of Game 1.
Cleveland fans will look for the team to win its First Round series in hopes of Wade having a chance to get back into the fold.