Cavaliers Fall In Game 4 As Magic’s Third Quarter Surge Evens Series
In Game 4 of their First Round NBA Playoffs series, the Cleveland Cavaliers held a 60-51 halftime lead over the Orlando Magic.
This advantage, however, evaporated in the second half, as the opposition found a strong rhythm and did not look back.
The Magic outscored the Cavaliers 37-10 in the third quarter, as Cleveland eventually fell by a final score of 112-89 on Saturday afternoon in Orlando. With this defeat, the series is now tied at 2-2.
According to Stathead, the Wine and Gold’s 10 points were their fewest in a regulation quarter (regular season or postseason) since November 25, 2022, when they also scored 10 points in the third quarter in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
In the first 4:50 of the third quarter, the Wine and Gold allowed the Magic to go on a 17-7 run, which ultimately put Cleveland behind for good. Orlando shot an efficient 13-for-22 (59.1%) from the field, 6-for-10 (60%) from three-point range, and 5-for-6 (83.3%) from the free-throw line in the period. On the contrary, the Cavaliers shot just 22.2% from both the field (4-for-18) and beyond the arc (2-for-9).
Jarrett Allen (four points), Darius Garland (three points), and Max Strus (three points) were the only Cleveland players to score in the third quarter. After scoring a game-high 18 points in the first half, Donovan Mitchell was held scoreless in the second half for just the 10th time in his career (regular season or postseason), and first time since January 16, 2023, per Stathead.
Up next, the Wine and Gold look to retake the series lead when the Magic come back to Cleveland for Game 5 of the series on Tuesday, April 30 at a time to be determined.