Cavs Stats: Isaac Okoro Single-Handedly Shut Down Magic Offense
Isaac Okoro has a very strong case to be considered one of the NBA’s most underrated players. He isn’t flashy and he may not average 20 points a game, but Ice sure does contribute to winning basketball.
The Cleveland Cavaliers felt this effect in Game 1 against the Orlando Magic.
Okoro spent the majority of his time guarding Orlando’s Cole Anthony. Needless to say, this matchup didn’t go the Magic’s way. Anthony scored zero points on Ice with just two shot attempts.
This lockdown defense wasn’t exclusive to just Anthony. Okoro spent time matching up with Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Wendell Carter Jr., Joe Ingles, Paolo Banchero, Moritz Wagner, and Jonathan Isaac. So essentially the entire Magic team.
Combined, all the players Okoro guarded one-on-one scored just seven points and shot 20% (2-for-10) from the field. Check out the full breakdown of Okoro’s head-to-head matchups here.
Almost all of Okoro’s energy was used on the defensive end, but he still made one of his two shot attempts and both of the free throws he took while grabbing a couple of rebounds too. Okoro also took a huge step during the regular season shooting a career-high 39% from behind the arc. The long-range shooting is still something Orlando has to game plan for.
The Magic have a lot of adjustments they need to make before Game 2 but figuring out a way to limit Okoro’s impact will be a difficult task to accomplish.