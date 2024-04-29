Cavaliers’ J.B. Bickerstaff Addresses Postseason Perimeter Offensive Struggles
With their NBA Playoffs First Round series tied at 2-2, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host an important Game 5 against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.
After winning the first two games of the series in Cleveland, the Wine and Gold fell in back-to-back road contests.
But one thing that has been consistent for the Cavaliers over each of the series’s first four games has been Cleveland’s low output from three-point range.
So far this postseason, the Wine and Gold are averaging the fewest three-pointers made (8.0) and third-fewest three-point attempts (30.0) per contest. During the regular season, the Cavaliers ranked top-eight in the league in both makes (13.5, seventh) and attempts (36.8, eighth) per game from deep.
During his media availability on Monday, Cleveland Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff addressed his team’s struggles from beyond the arc so far this series.
“I think what you’re seeing here is there’s a lot of Orlando staying home on three-point shooters, and interior opportunities are happening,” Bickerstaff said. “But we need to continue to take care of those interior opportunities, and then force them into some adjustments where they’re coming into the paint now. Now we can make those kick-outs for three-point shots.”
But the Wine and Gold have been faring well in the paint, as their average of 45.0 points in the paint per game ranks fourth in the league so far this postseason. But the team knows it has been missing out on scoring chances from outside.
“Our drive-and-kick stuff, going back, watching film, seeing how they’ve been defending us, and preparing ourselves, we’ve seen some opportunities where there are things out there that we’ve missed,” Bickerstaff said. “And we’ve just got to take advantage of the things that are there.”