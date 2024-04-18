Cavs Are More Prepared, More Experienced For Playoffs This Year
The Cleveland Cavaliers are just a few days away from opening up a playoff series and the outcome could determine the future of the organization for the next four to five years. It’s fair to say that we can feel
Donovan Mitchell was asked if he feels his team is prepared for this crucial matchup, and it’s safe to say he does feel pretty confident in this group.
“Yeah, I think with the guys we brought in,” said Mitchell. “Also, you can’t teach experience. I think something like that definitely helps. As nasty as last year was, I think that definitely is something that helps for us to continue, for the guys that were here last year.
Why should fans feel more confident that this interaction of the Cavs truly is a better playoff team than last year? Well, they now have a roster full of players who have played in this intense moment.s
“We got guys like Goerges [Niang], [Tristan Thompson], [Max Strus], [Marcus Morris] who have been there and in these situations. So I think we’re definitely prepared for sure," continued Mitchell.
Strus even said just the other day that he’s hoping his experience alone, “can help make a long playoff run.” The sharpshooter in his first season with the Cavs reached the NBA Finals as the Miami Heat’s starting small forward last season.
Lack of experience was one of the big knocks on the 2023 team, but that can’t be the same excuse this season.
On the other side of the matchup, the Orlando Magic sit where the Cavs did just 365 days ago. They have a young roster with a promising core but are competing for the playoffs as a group for the first time.
This experience, which was once a weakness for the Cavs, could be the difference maker in the first round.