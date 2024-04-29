Cavaliers Remain Confident As Game 5 Looms
Tuesday is a must-win for the Cleveland Cavaliers. If they lose to the Magic in Game 5, the Cavs will head back to an arena they’ve struggled in while also facing elimination.
Despite what lies ahead of them and what we’ve seen transpire on the court, the Wine and Gold are still confident in their ability to win the series.
“We’re very confident,” said Donovan Mitchell at practice on Monday. “We had two games that didn’t go our way. But at the end of the day, they handled home court. We have things that we can improve on, obviously, but it’s our job to do the same thing.”
Mitchell continued by saying the team’s mantra over the last few days has been “handle business on Tuesday, don’t get too far ahead.” Taking one step at a time is crucial for confidence and the Cavs seem to have accomplished that.
The two teams are tied at two games apiece essentially making this a three-game series. J.B. Bickerstaff appeared confident in the Cavaliers’ advantage considering two of those games will be at home.
“It’s a best of three, with two games in Cleveland," said Bickerstaff. "The numbers would tell you that [playing at home] is an advantage. But it’s something that you have to go and take. You can’t just be at home, and assume you’re at home so things are going to fall your way. You have to go take the advantage that is there for you.”
The Cave may be confident, but there are still plenty of unknowns about this team. The answers to those questions, whether they’re good or bad, will become visible after Game 5.
Either Cleveland will be on the verge of advancing or they’ll be facing elimination.