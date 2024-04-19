Cavaliers Turning Adversity Into Confidence
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to play in their second postseason as a core starting this Saturday afternoon. Last year did not go how anyone would’ve wanted but there’s a chance to make up for all of their shortcomings this postseason.
Cleveland is clearly confident in where they stand as a team as they prepare for the first round against the Orlando Magic. This confidence has nothing to do with them looking down on their opponent, it has to do with what they've gone through to get to this point.
The Cavs are using last year's flaws, the growth the team has made, and the adversity they face this season all as preparation for this year’s playoffs.
Caris LeVert touched on this less than 24 hours before game 1 tips off.
“This team is a different team [than last year],” said LeVert. “We’ve put in the work all year long. It started from last summer. We’ve went through injuries, tough games, comeback wins, we’ve been through a lot this season. So I think this team is really prepared.”
Darius Garland had a similar sentiment on Thursday afternoon during his media availability.
“I’m very confident. I’m confident with everyone on this roster,” said DG.
“We’ve been through a lot of adversity and we’ve surpassed everything. We have playoff experience so we know what it feels like. We know what it takes to get there and what it’s going to be like in the moment. I’m going into it just like a regular game, just a lot more prepared as a mindset.”
Everything's not always going to go your way. That’s just how life works. Instead of making excuses for being injured all season, or being eliminated early on last year, the Cavs have taken these hardships as fuel to help them reach their goals for this season.