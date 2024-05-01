Darius Garland Answers Call With Historic First Quarter, Cavs News
The Cleveland Cavaliers needed someone to step up. Their offense has been lackluster at best so far in their series against the Orlando Magic.
Darius Garland has been the subject of criticism over the last couple of games, but he answered the call in the first quarter of Game 5.
DG finished the first 12 minutes of the game with 17 points. He shot an efficient 75% (6-for-8) from the field and knocked down all three of the three-pointers he attempted. This was the most points scored in a single quarter in his playoff career. His previous high was 15 points on April 18, 2023, against the New York Knicks, per @CavsNotes on X.
This performance could be just what the Cavs need to swing the momentum in the series and it was a historic performance at that. Garland’s 17 points in a single quarter is the fifth most by a Cavalier in playoff franchise history, per Bally Sports Cleveland.
Here is a list of the four highest-scoring quarters in Cleveland postseason history.
- LeBron James (2018) - 21 PTS
- LeBron James (2010) - 21 PTS
- LeBron James (2018) - 20 PTS
- LeBron Janes (2006) - 18 PTS
There’s nothing too surprising with this list.
This comes just days after DG’s teammates urged him to be more aggressive on offense.
“They want me to shoot more,” said Garland when talking to Joe Vardon of The Athletic. “They think I’m not as aggressive right now.”
Darius clearly felt his teammates challenging him and answered the call in the first quarter of a crucial Game 5.