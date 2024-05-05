Donovan Mitchell Puts On Offensive Show In Cavs Game 7 Win
Donovan Mitchell said earlier this week that he had no doubt the Cleveland Cavaliers would show up for Game 7 against the Orlando Magic. This is exactly what Mitchell did as he put on an incredible offensive performance which helped the Cavs move past the Magic in round one.
Mitchell finished the game with a team and game-high 39 points in a dogfight between the two teams.
What made this performance that much better was how poor Mitchell started the game. He only shot the ball 23% (3-for-13) from the floor in the first half. However, a different version of Donovan Mitchell emerged from the locker room for the third and fourth quarters.
In the final 24 minutes, when the Cavs needed Mitchell the most, he scored 24 points while shooting an efficient 57% (8-for-14) from the floor and 40% (2-for-5) from behind the arc.
Mitchell also put his name next to one of the game’s all-time greats after his Game 6 and 7 performance. Spida’s 89 points in the last two games are the most in NBA history only behind Allen Iverson’s 90 points in 2001, per Stadium on X.
Iverson is regarded as one of the best scores in NBA history so for Mitchell to nearly match his production is an incredible feat.
Mitchell had a great game, that’s a fact. However, he still seemed to be nursing his sore knee at times. This will certainly be something to keep an eye on as the Cavs prepare to take on the Boston Celtics in the next series.