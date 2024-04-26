Donovan Mitchell Reacts To Cavaliers Blowout Loss To Magic
History was made on Thursday night. However, not the type of history that you want to remember. The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a 39-point loss to the Orlando Magic which now stands as the largest playoff defeat in franchise history.
Donovan Mitchell offered his thoughts on the Game 3 loss and primarily focused on Cleveland’s inability to score.
“We’re getting good looks, we’re not making them," said Mitchell after the game.
"It’s also on me to get into the paint and create and, yeah, seven assists but more potential ones. We just continue to create and try to make the game easier, but we’re missing open shots. It’s all of us, it’s not like it’s just one individual, two individuals. So, it’s been the name of the series on both sides.
Mitchell finished the game with 15 points while shooting 37% (6-for-16) from the field and 16% (1-for-6) from three. He only played 26 minutes due to the lopsided score.
As a team, the Cavs shot 39% (32-for-82) from the floor and 23% (8-for-34) from behind the arc. That’s not a recipe for success especially when Cleveland finished with a defensive rating of 128.7.
The bottom line is that the Cavs can’t afford to duplicate this performance in Game 4. They have a great opportunity to go up three games to one, but there’s a real possibility it’s all tied up on Saturday evening.
Mitchell understands what’s on the line and knows that he must lead the charge on the offensive side of the floor.
“We just got to find a way to score and that starts with me.”