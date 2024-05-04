Donovan Mitchell Reacts To Cavs Game 6 Loss To Magic
To no fault of Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers couldn’t close out the Orlando Magic in Game 6. Now, the two teams will battle for the series on Sunday in a winner-take-all Game 7.
Or as Mitchell calls it, “the best two words in sports.”
Mitchell finished the night with 50 points, the second-highest scoring performance in Cavaliers franchise history. However, the Cavs as a team couldn’t come away with a win.
Cleveland had their chances to put the Magic away in the fourth, but that all slipped away in the closing possessions. This is what Mitchell had to say about the team coming up short.
“I wouldn’t say we let our foot off the gas. They just capitalized,” said Mitchell after the game. “The biggest thing too was offensive rebounding was huge for them and trying to keep them off the glass.”
“Especially in a closeout game, we have to find ways. I think we did a good job of sticking together. I felt like we were all locked in. But ultimately, we didn’t end up with the victory. So, we gotta go home and take care of business.”
The Cavs' stagnant offense was a major talking point after the game. Cleveland shot just 48% from the floor and 25% from behind the arc. Their three-point shooting actually improved in the second half after they made just one of 14 through the first 24 minutes.
Mitchell said “Ultimately, we miss some shots we [usually] make.”
This was a bad loss particularly because of how the game ended. But there is still time to write the ship and secure a first-round victory with a win on Sunday.
“Everything that happened tonight is over with. Move on and figure out a way to win at home.”