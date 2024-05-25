Don’t Expect Cavaliers To Make Major Moves This Offseason
The Cleveland Cavaliers' offseason has gotten off to a busy start in terms of the rumors surrounding this team.
Right after they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, reports surfaced that the Wine and Gold could work out a trade with both Darius Garland (reported by The Athletic) and Jarrett Allen (reported by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst) before the start of next year.
However, don’t expect Cleveland to make any major moves this offseason.
Cleveland’s President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman spoke to the media on Friday and he touched on the Cavaliers’ offseason outlook in terms of roster construction.
“I don’t major, sweeping changes. I just don’t,” said Altman on Friday afternoon.
“More data speaks to this works than it doesn’t. You can’t win 95 games over [two] regular seasons, make a conference semifinal, and be like ‘This doesn’t work"
Altman continued, "Again, this just being year two of this iteration of this core being together. I have a lot of excitement about the future of this group and belief in this group. The other piece that the outside doesn’t see is, that you meet with every player and they have a really strong belief in the core of the group, their fellow teammates, they think they can win here. There’s a lot of comradery and belief, and they like each other.”
Instead of trying to acquire more talent, Altman appears confident in the group he the organization has and wants to build with them.
“It’s hard for me to glean anything other than how we pour more into the group that we have. Sure, there are some moves you can make around the peripheral, but what are the levels we can pull? Where is our upside? What can we tighten up? Where is the low-hanging fruit in-house.”
It’s hard to envision the Cavs going the entire offseason without making any moves. However, it doesn’t appear they're ready to make any dramatic changes according to Altman.