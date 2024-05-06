Cavs Insider

Evan Mobley Makes Cavaliers History In Game 7 Victory Over Magic

The Cleveland big man achieved two franchise firsts in the Cavaliers’ 106-94 victory over Orlando in Game 7 of their NBA Playoffs First Round series.

Logan Potosky

May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) during the first quarter of game seven of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) during the first quarter of game seven of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
In an NBA Playoffs First Round series that went the distance, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic in Game 7 by a final score of 106-94 on Sunday afternoon.

On the biggest stage of his NBA career so far, and without his usual starting frontcourt running mate Jarrett Allen, the Cavaliers needed big man Evan Mobley to step up in a big way for the team to keep its season alive.

And the 22-year-old delivered.

In a postseason career-high 41 minutes, Mobley recorded 11 points and a postseason career-high 16 rebounds, while tying his postseason career-high of five blocks and dishing out an assist. With this stat line, the seven-footer cemented himself into Wine and Gold playoff history.

According to @CavsNotes on X, Mobley is the first Cleveland player to ever record at least 11 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists in a postseason game. Additionally, he is the first player in Cavaliers history to tally at least five blocks in consecutive playoff contests.

After the Wine and Gold’s Game 7 victory, the 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive First Team selection reflected on the responsibility he felt over the team’s last three games, knowing that Allen would not be in the lineup with him.

“A lot of responsibility, overall, he was out,” Mobley said. “I was just trying to protect the paint as best we can, trying to play his role, and try to just create tough shots for the other team. Try to use my length, use my size, rebound. And then get the ball out and run, set good screens, and roll hard.”

Up next, the fourth-seeded Cavaliers will go on the road to begin their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the top-seeded Boston Celtics on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

