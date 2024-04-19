How Cavs Are Preparing To Matchup With Magic
The young Orlando Magic team hasn’t been to the playoffs as a core yet. However, they’re a hungry group who have talent up and down the roster.
Most notably, Orlando has a great deal of size including big men Wendell Carter Jr., Paolo Banchero, Moritz Wagner, and even Jonathan Isaac could fall into that category. These players could present a lot of trouble for the Cleveland Cavaliers if they aren’t ready.
So how exactly are the Cavs preparing to take on the Magic's size and physicality?
There’s only so much talk you can do before a team has to show it on the floor. Playing more physically and intentionally on defense is something that the Cavs have made a point of emphasis on this week leading up to game 1.
“Just in practice, we’re being physical with each other really,” said Darius Garland. “Just bumping each other when we’re going through plays, holding each other, grabbing. So yeah, just in practice, just trying to be physical with one another and we just have to translate that into that game on Saturday and for the rest of the series.”
J.B. Bickerstaff has his mind set on the specific matchups that could play out in the best-of-seven series. Even with Orlando’s size, he isn’t worried about Cleveland’s defense.
“To start with, we have two seven-footers [Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen] that present a ton of trouble and present a ton of size and can matchup in different ways,” said Bickerstaff. “They can match up downsized, they can match up and go to the five. We’re confident in those guys defending up and down the lineup. And then we do have smaller guys who are crafty enough, strong enough to guard bigger positions.”
Donovan Mitchell pointed out that they’ve played the Magic four times this year: two losses and two wins. In those matchups, there were some clear areas that the Cavs needed to improve upon such as “getting stops and we also got to rebound.”
Mitchell has been a fan of how his team has been “playing with pace, moving the ball, continuing to get up the floor” against the Magic this season.
We’ll find out on Saturday whether or not all of their preparation can help the Cavs take a 1-0 series lead at home.