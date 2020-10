Israeli draft prospect Deni Avdija interviewed with and worked out for the Golden State Warriors and they reportedly were impressed with what he put on display.

Not only did Avdija perform well in the workouts, but Warriors officials were blown away after meeting with him,” wrote Ethan Strauss of The Athletic. “The universal takeaway was that he’s a ‘great kid’ with an immense work ethic.”

