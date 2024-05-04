Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley Current Injury Status For Game 7 Cavs-Magic
The Cleveland Cavaliers face elimination as they prepare for Game 7 against the Orlando Magic on Sunday afternoon. Even with the season on the line, the Wine and Gold may be shorthanded for the final game of this series.
Jarrett Allen - Questionable
Jarrett Allen, who missed Games 5 and 6 with a rib injury, is being listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 7. He was a game-time decision in the previous two games but ultimately did not give it a go.
JA has been one of the Cavaliers’ most consistent players throughout this series averaging 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals through the first four games.
Not having Allen on the floor in this winner-take-all matchup could cost Cleveland the series leading them into an offseason full of unknowns.
Evan Mobley
Evan Mobley was visibly nursing an ankle injury throughout Game 6 and was reportedly limping throughout the locker room after the loss. Despite all of this, Mobley was not listed on the injury report as of Saturday evening.
That’s more than good news for the Cavaliers.
If Allen can’t give it a go, that makes Mobley’s impact on the floor that much more important. His offensive production has been limited against the Magic at times. However, the defensive effort that Mobley has made in the paint is one of the key reasons that they’re still in this series.