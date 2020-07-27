Projected lottery pick Avdija named Israeli Player of the Year

AllCavs
Projected top-10 NBA draft pick and Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Deni Avdija has been named Player of the Year for the Israeli Winner League, as relayed by Eurohoops.net.

Avdija, 19, is 6-foot-9 and plays both forward spots. He averaged 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 28 games this season with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

NBADraft.net has Avdija projected to be drafted ninth overall (by Washington) in the upcoming draft and compared him to former NBA forward Hedo Turkoglu.

"All around talented wing with great size … Versatile, he can play from shooting guard to power forward … Great feel for the game … He possesses a high basketball I.Q … Very competitive, not afraid of the big stage … Jack of all trades, he can do just about everything on the floor," NBADraft.net wrote of Avdija.

Other members of the All-Winner League first team: Macabbi Tel Aviv guard Scottie Wilbeken; Levallois Metropolitans forward Tomer Ginat; Galatasaray guard Alex Hamilton and Hapoel Jerusalem guard J’ Covan Brown.

The NBA draft lottery is reportedly scheduled for Aug. 20, with the draft to be held in mid-October.

