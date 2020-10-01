SI.com
AllCavs
Sixers to hire Rivers as franchise’s next head coach

Sam Amico

The Philadelphia 76ers have reached agreement with Doc Rivers to make him their next head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Rivers, 58, emerged as a candidate after being let go by the Los Angeles Clippers after seven seasons.

He has compiled a 943-681 record in 21 years as coaching the Clippers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. He won a title as Celtics coach in 2008.

Now, he will be tasked with turning young stars Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the rest of the Sixers into regular championship contenders.

Tyronn Lue and Mike D’Antoni were the other finalists for the job, per reports.

“Rivers connected quickly with GM Elton Brand and Sixers ownership in Wednesday's meetings and sides moved quickly toward negotiating a multi-year deal that culminated with a formal agreement minutes ago,” Wojnarowski reported.

