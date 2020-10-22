SI.com
Cavaliers center Drummond believed to be on Celtics' radar

Sam Amico

The Boston Celtics are monitoring the contract situation involving center Andre Drummond and could be a possible trade partner should the Cleveland Cavaliers decide to make a move, according to Evan Dammarell of Forbes.

Drummond is expected to exercise the $28.7 million player option on his contract, but even if so, will be a free agent at the end of next season. Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the sides are far apart on an extension.

Also, Drummond said earlier this week he hasn’t yet decided on the option.

“I’m just focusing on what I can worry about. Working on my game,” he told Fedor. “Right now, just worrying about what’s happening with the next couple of months, before the season, whenever it’s time to start, and when that time does come to make that decision everybody will know."

