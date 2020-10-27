SI.com
AllCavs
Could Celtics' Hayward opt out in search of longer deal?

Sam Amico

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward could opt out of his contract in search of a long-term deal, according to several NBA analysts, including Zach Lowe of ESPN.

“There’s some buzz out there. And I can’t figure out what the buzz means,” Lowe said on the Lowe Post podcast. “The buzz that I’m hearing is like the smoke, the smoke indicating that something is happening. I’m not sure what’s up, but I don’t think it’s a lock that Gordon Hayward is on the Celtics next year.”

NBA reportedly has sights set on Dec. 1 for start of training camps

Regular season could begin as early as middle of month, provided players agree.

Sam Amico

Warriors believed to be considering Toppin with second overall pick

Golden State may be enamored with prospect who could make immediate impact, insiders suggest.

Sam Amico

Bickerstaff says he's planning as if Drummond will return to Cavs

Cleveland center can opt of contract this offseason and enter free agency if he so chooses.

Sam Amico

NBA appears confident union will agree to mid-December tipoff

Players may not have much leverage when it comes to conversations related to the start of next season.

Sam Amico

NBA salary cap expected to remain at around $109 million

League will not base cap on basketball-related income for first time in history if report is true.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers said not to be actively shopping first-round pick

Despite talk from opposing executive, Cleveland Gm is focused on using fifth overall pick to bring in potential help.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers to bring in Toppin, others for pre-draft workouts

Dayton power forward widely projected to be selected within top six or seven picks in 2020 NBA Draft.

Sam Amico

ESPN moving most content from top NBA writers behind paywall

Network to utilize subscription service ESPN+ to charge fans for content they used to read for free.

Sam Amico

Stoudemire to assist former teammate Nash on Nets bench

Former NBA center joining former Phoenix standout and current Brooklyn coach.

Sam Amico

Warriors work out basketball 'beasts' Wiseman and Edwards

Memphis center, Georgia shooting guard make their case to go No. 2 in front of Golden State decision-makers.

Sam Amico