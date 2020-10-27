Could Celtics' Hayward opt out in search of longer deal?

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward could opt out of his contract in search of a long-term deal, according to several NBA analysts, including Zach Lowe of ESPN.

“There’s some buzz out there. And I can’t figure out what the buzz means,” Lowe said on the Lowe Post podcast. “The buzz that I’m hearing is like the smoke, the smoke indicating that something is happening. I’m not sure what’s up, but I don’t think it’s a lock that Gordon Hayward is on the Celtics next year.”

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING