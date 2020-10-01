SI.com
NBA Finals: Heat starters Adebayo, Dragic doubtful for Game 2

Sam Amico

For the Miami Heat, a really bad Game 1 performance was followed by some lousy news, as starting center/forward Bam Adebayo and point guard Goran Dragic have been listed as doubtful for Game 2.

An MRI revealed following the Heat's 116-98 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers revealed a left shoulder and neck strain for Adebayo, who had initially been planning to play Friday. But the latest diagnosis makes that prospect seem pretty, well, doubtful.

Dragic suffered a torn plantar fascia in his left foot in the second quarter, and his impending free agency could play a role in his approach moving forward, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

"Assuming Dragic and Adebayo are ruled out, we’ll likely see increased roles for Kendrick Nunn and Kelly Olynyk on Friday," noted Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors. "Both Nunn and Olynyk were regular contributors for Miami during the regular season but have recently fallen out of the rotation in the playoffs."

