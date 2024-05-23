Cavs Have Two Top Head Coach Candidates As They Begin Search
With the Cleveland Cavaliers officially dismissing J.B. Bickerstaff on Thursday morning after over four years as head coach, the organization is expected to have two former NBA head coaches at the top of their list to replace him.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and New Orleans Pelicans associate coach James Borrego lead the candidate field for Cleveland as Cavs president Koby Altman and general manager Mike Gansey begin their search for the team's next head coach.
Atkinson has been by Steve Kerr's side with the Warriors for the last three seasons and spent one year prior to that with the Los Angeles Clippers beside former Cavs coach Tyronn Lue. Before that, Atkinson was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020, not completing his final campaign with the franchise due to a "mutual parting of ways" on March 7, 2020.
Having taken over a team with an empty cupboard of assets and little experience, Atkinson helped turn around the Nets franchise with terrific player development (including current Cavs players in Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert), making Brooklyn one of the most feisty teams to face as its talent matured. One could argue that it ultimately helped lead Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to the franchise. Ironically, that may have led to Atkinson's departure.
Of note: Atkinson reportedly accepted a head coaching position with the Charlotte Hornets two summers ago and even had a four-year agreement, but chose to go back on his decision to remain with the Warriors.
For the past two seasons, Borrego has been Willie Green's right-hand man in New Orleans. He has also been a head coach at the NBA level, having spent four campaigns with the Hornets from 2018-2022. Surprisingly, the Hornets let him go after leading the team to its best record in his tenure (43-39) and Charlotte's most successful season since 2015-16.
In Borrego's final year, the Hornets boasted a top-five offense in the NBA, scoring 115.3 points per game with a potent combination of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward with Kelly Oubre Jr. lighting it up off the bench.
With the Cavs letting go of Bickerstaff, one would have to imagine that the team is looking for more advanced offensive principles to keep up with the pace of present-day NBA scoring.
As popular head coach candidates on the market, it's clear that NBA organizations, including Cleveland, value what both Atkinson and Borrego brought to the table. The most notable difference between the two is age.
Atkinson is turning 57 in a little over a week from now, while Borrego is 46 years old.