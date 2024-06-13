Cleveland Cavaliers Insider Reveals Details On Isaac Okoro's Future
The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for what should be a very busy and entertaining offseason. Among their orders of business are finding a new head coach, trying to lock up Donovan Mitchell long-term, finding ways to improve the roster, and Isaac Okoro's restricted free agency.
Okoro, originally drafted by the Cavaliers with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has not developed the way the team was hoping. He is still a decent role player, but he hasn't become much more than that.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Okoro ended up averaging 9.4 points per game to go along with 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He shot 49 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 39.1 percent of his three-point attempts.
While he has not become the elite talent that Cleveland drafted him to be, he has turned into a very solid 3-and-D wing. He is a very important piece for the team's future if they can keep him in town.
Now, the team will have to decide what to do with him in free agency.
Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, a Cavaliers' insider, has revealed details about Okoro heading into NBA free agency.
"I don’t think there’s a team out there that makes the Cavaliers nervous that will make an offer that’ll be above the mid-level exception that’s going to make Cleveland uneasy. If someone offers the mid-level exception, that’s an easy match for the Cavaliers. They have a lot of leverage in this situation."
Fedor did talk about Okoro's defensive ability and how that is such a valuable asset to have in the NBA today.
"He’s a defensive-first player who’s a good defender who’s given talented players fits on the defensive end of the floor, but it’s easier to find that kind of guy. In today’s NBA, you understand the kind of players teams are willing to pay for are shooters and floor spacers who can play multiple positions and are offensive-minded."
Keeping the 23-year-old forward seems like it will be high on Cleveland's priority list this offseason. It's easy to forget that he's still so young.
At this point in his career, there is still plenty of time for Okoro to develop into the player that made him the No. 5 overall pick. He's a hard worker, gives effort every single night, and has developed his offensive game some since coming into the league.
Thankfully, as Fedor pointed out, the Cavaliers have a lot of leverage with Okoro this offseason. It's likely that he'll be back in Cleveland next season. He's certainly going to be a key part of competing in the Eastern Conference next year with his defensive talent.
Unless something drastically changes, Cavaliers' fans should feel comfortable with where the team is at when it comes to Okoro.