Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Finals Comeback Gives Dallas Mavericks Hope
Not too long ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off an improbably comeback in the NBA Finals after trailing 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors.
With the Dallas Mavericks going down 3-0 against the Boston Celtics in this year's version of the Finals, fans are searching for hope. Thankfully, the Cavaliers' previous success gives a little bit of hope.
No team has ever come back after being down 3-0 in a playoff series. Why could the Mavericks not be the first to do so?
When Cleveland pulled out the NBA Finals victory after training 3-1, no team had ever accomplished that feat. Everyone had given up on the Cavaliers being able to win a championship. Yet, there they stood when everything was said and done, making NBA history along the way.
So far in the series between Dallas and the Celtics, Boston has looked unstoppable. They have had another level that the Mavericks simply have been unable to match.
However, there have been a few glimmers of hope along the way.
At times, Dallas has been able to find ways to go on runs. Even in Game 3, they went on a massive late-game run to make it close. They're capable of playing with and beating the Celtics.
Just like when Cleveland went down 3-1, the Mavericks have absolutely no pressure. Closing out a series is a very hard thing to do. All of the pressure is on Boston to finish Dallas and earn the NBA Finals crown.
Granted, it's a lot more difficult than it sounds when talking about what the Cavaliers accomplished. But, the Mavericks have the talent to make one last run.
It will take elite performances from both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but both players have proven themselves capable of those kinds of performances. If the team can come together, play good defense, and play effective offense, they will have a fighting chance.
Everything will start in Game 4. Dallas has to come out looking for blood and play with a desperation unlike any way they have played this season.
Should the Mavericks find a way to win Game 4, the pressure will begin to mount for the Celtics. It may be unlikely to make a comeback, but it's not impossible. Just ask Cleveland about its improbably comeback.