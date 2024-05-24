Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert Comments On Dismissal Of J.B. Bickerstaff
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert hasn't said much yet regarding the firing of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, but he did share this message on X Thursday night.
"Thank you for the past few years, @jbbickerstaff_. We appreciate your leadership in the initial stages of our rebuild," Gilbert said.
While the news broke Thursday morning of the team parting ways with Bickerstaff, it won't be until early Friday afternoon that Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations, Koby Altman, will formally address the media.
The firing of Bickerstaff comes on the heels of the shorthanded Cavaliers being eliminated in five games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals by the Boston Celtics. Whether Bickerstaff had a future with the organization or not after the final game had been highly debated among fans and analysts alike, trying to make their points on if the dismissal will be the right decision.
On one hand, the former head coach was thrown into the position with an interim title back in late 2020, and was at the helm for the remainder of that 19-win season as well as the next. On the other, the team made strides of improvement, including their first berth in the Eastern Conference semifinals in six seasons, and first playoff series win without LeBron James on the team since 1993.
Head coaching vacancy aside, the organization still has decisions to be made, such as what Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, or Darius Garland's future may hold. With Altman's presser on Friday, we'd expect some of these questions to be addressed, even if vaguely.