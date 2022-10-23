Five Thoughts On The Cavaliers 128-96 Win Over The Chicago Bulls

Well, that’s more of what we expected wasn’t it?

The Cleveland Cavaliers got another magnificent performance from Donovan Mitchell and thoroughly dominated the Chicago Bulls on their way to a 128-96 win on Saturday night at the United Center.

The Cavs trailed by three early and then led by as many as 19 in the second quarter. They pushed it out to 20 points in the 4th quarter and used an 18-7 run in the final frame to run away with a 32-point victory.

If you loved offense, you loved Saturday night. The Cavs dropped 70 points in the first half and 63 percent from the field in the first half, 56 percent for the game. Six Cavaliers ended up in double figures and the Wine and Gold answered the bell after falling short on opening night.

Donovan Mitchell – Difference Maker

Mitchell has been everything the Cavaliers could have hoped for in the first two games of his Wine and Gold career. Fans should be ecstatic to see Mitchell in person on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. He’s setting the tone for how this team will play moving forward and seeing Mitchell’s performance WITHOUT Darius Garland should have fans salivating.

Mitchell dominated, plain and simple. He scored 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and in doing so became the first Cavalier to open a season with back-to-back 30-point games. We talk about instant offense from a group that struggled at times to score last season. Mitchell clears that up.

Donovan attacked in transition and was efficient from the field, shooting 10-of-19. The Cavs outscored the Bulls in fast break points 20-6. They had a 15-0 advantage in that department at the half.

Third Quarter Woes Averted

Third quarters have caused problems for the Cavaliers in the past, so when the Wine and Gold took a 16-point lead into the break it was fair to wonder how they’d respond after halftime.

The Bulls unleashed a 15-4 run in the third to get within nine and it looked like we might start asking the same questions about what happened after halftime. Fortunately, as they did in the opening quarter, Cleveland counter punched in a big way.

The Cavs outscored the Bulls 35-17 over the final 12 minute to run away with their first win. Bickerstaff has stressed the details and the Cavs were clean on the details Saturday night.

Bench Points Are Boomin’

For the second straight game, the Cavs bench supplied a ton of offense. The Wine and Gold reserves combined for 56 points.

Kevin Love scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Cedi Osman added 15 of his own and handed out four assists.

Robin Lopez made his Cavalier debut and was effective and efficient. He knocked down his first five shots, many of his patented hook shot. He finished going 6-for-7 form the floor adding 12 points in 15 minutes.

Lopez said his goal for the season was to be awkwardly effective.

Mission accomplished Saturday night.

Droppin’ dimes

When the Cavs are at their best, they’re sharing the basketball. Getting multiple passes and several players touches is a priority for J.B. Bickerstaff’s offense. Saturday night the Cavs had 32 assists on 48 made baskets. Seven Cavaliers recorded multiple helpers.

Mitchell and Caris LeVert each had eight dimes. LeVert chipped in 14 points in the absence of Garland. Defenses are going to key on guys like Mitchell, Garland and Evan Mobley so when the Cavs can effectively share the basketball and get teammates open looks, their offense can run away from teams like they did Saturday night.

Defending DeRozan

The Cavs frustrated DeMar DeRozan to the point of his ejection after picking up a pair of technical fouls in the 4th quarter. Coming into Saturday night, DeRozan was a focal point that the Cavaliers wanted to slow down. After scoring 37 points in the Bulls season opening win over the Heat, he dropped 32 points Friday night against the Wizards.

Saturday evening?

DeRozan had 13 points on 3-of-9 shooting. Seven of his points came from the charity stripe. The Cavs were in DeRozan’s head all night, but he wasn’t the only guilty party. Nicola Vucevic was also issued a technical foul after throwing the ball off the support in frustration.

What’s next?

The Cavs head home to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for their home opener on Sunday night against the Washington Wizards. The Wizards are 2-0 and took down the Bulls 102-100 on Friday night.